State police said they have found the remains of 18-year-old Todd Jeremiah Allen, of Sterling, who had been missing since the day after Christmas and detectives have identified a person of interest in the case.

Allen, known as TJ, had been missing since leaving his Sterling home around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26 to go dirt biking in the Oneco area of Sterling, his father, Todd David Allen, told NBC Connecticut last month.

TJ reportedly texted one of his friends around 1:30 p.m. that day, saying he had hurt his leg but didn't respond to subsequent messages. Another friend told the family that TJ had texted them the same thing at 3 p.m.

According to state police, TJ’s cellphone last pinged in the area of Ross Pond in Killingly, but that area was searched extensively and nothing was found.

(Published 12 minutes ago)

Crews in Connecticut and Rhode Island had been searching for Allen.

State police said Friday that there is a scene on Laiho Road in Sterling, a couple miles, away from Ross Pond, but it's not clear if that's where TJ Allen's body was found.

State police said they have not made any arrests and their investigation continues.