President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress on February 28, 2017, in the Capitol in Washington, D.C. Trump's first address to Congress focused on national security, tax and regulatory reform, the economy and health care. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump addressed a joint session of Congress Tuesday night, delivering what he called a message of “unity and strength” about a “new chapter of American Greatness.”

In Tuesday’s speech, the president signaled he wanted to move forward on repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act and do away with the exchanges created in order to give Americans the option to purchase the healthcare of their choice across state lines. Several of Connecticut’s democratic lawmakers were not pleased with that line of thought.

Gov. Dannel Malloy (D) , who has publicly opposed the Trump administration before, came out strong against some of the ideas the president discussed, saying he doesn't think the president has laid out a clear path to uniting the country.

“In particular, the changes to Medicaid that have been recently discussed are cause for alarming concern. And nothing we heard tonight assuages our fear that millions of low-income families and seniors will lose healthcare – such a result would not only be disastrous to individuals, but to the healthcare system,” Malloy said in a statement. “We will not stop advocating for what is in the best interest of the people of our state and our nation. In fact, we stand as ready partners to help move the country forward where everyone stands to benefit. President Trump would be wise to take us up on this offer.”

Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman also chimed in.

“President Trump’s rhetoric has made it very difficult to know what to believe. While he talks about making health insurance more affordable for all Americans, the Republican proposals would only increase the cost of healthcare and put it out of reach for many citizens – some of whom are insured now for the first time. We should be working to improve the ACA, and we should be able to reassure Americans that government isn’t going to tear healthcare coverage away from people with a pre-existing condition,” she said. “It’s not just a moral obligation, it’s also key to our economic growth and it’s a fundamental part of what we’ve been elected to do – serve the public.”

Senator Richard Blumenthal (D) also criticized the president, voicing concerns that the president still hadn’t explained his visions or ideas for the future.

“This speech was mostly vague platitudes, vacuous assurances, and appeals to fear. The nation needs a leader with a real vision for our future – not empty promises. We deserve more than an Administration that pledges unity, then governs by fear.”

Senator Chris Murphy (D) echoed Blumenthal’s sentiment.

"President Trump offered nothing new tonight. He offered no new ideas. He offered no new legislation to fulfill his endless promises. He offered no new explanations for all the things that have gone wrong during the first month of his administration. His tone tonight was more sober than usual, but what a low bar we have set for the presidency when a speech is considered a success when the Commander-in-Chief doesn't do something truly stunning or embarrassing. I remain ready to work with the President if he is truly sincere about working with Democrats on potential bipartisan initiatives like infrastructure investment and trade adjustment, but I still haven't seen any real, meaningful overtures to make that happen."

Rep. John Larson (D) also spoke out about what he considers the president’s lack of specific details and plans.

“Different tone from POTUS tonight, but same rhetoric we heard from campaign,” Larson tweeted. “Encouraged by calls to work on infrastructure/paid leave but devil is in the details and so far no specifics from WH. The Presidency is about more than speeches. It’s time for POTUS to engage in the hard choices of governing.”

The president highlighted points on immigration reform, national security and military spending, tax and regulatory reform, and the economy in Tuesday's address.