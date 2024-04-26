Lake Compounce and Quassy Amusement Park are ready for opening day

The countdown for opening day at Lake Compounce and Quassy Amusement Park is on. Both of the parks will open their doors to visitors on Saturday.

“We’re really excited about opening day,” Quassy co-owner George Frantzis said. “We’re ready for people to splash, enjoy the park, enjoy the land rides.”

“We have something for every age group,” Lake Compounce’s General Manager Doug Hemphill said. “It’s going to be a great summer.”

After almost a year hiatus, Lake Compounce’s main attraction is reopening.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“It’s the return of the wildcat,” Hemphill said. “A thousand feet of track we had remanufactured. To make it a smoother ride.”

The Wildcat roller coaster is 98 years old, making it one of the oldest wooden coasters in the United States.

At Quassy, park employees were preparing the rides and getting customer service training before the big day. The park is also inviting visitors to bring in canned goods and toiletries for its Quassy Cares Initiative.

“We’re taking donation for the local food bank,” Frantzis said. “Which is giving back to the community.”

On Sunday, the park will host its annual Easter egg hunt.

“The more the merrier. It’s going to be a beautiful day,” Frantzis said.

Anyone interested in visiting the parks can get tickets or season passes online.