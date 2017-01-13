Connecticut's Kid Governor Sworn into Office

Jessica Brocksom right before she was officially sworn in become the 2017 Connecticut Kid Governor.

The state’s new kid governor was sworn in at the Old State House in Hartford on Friday. The ceremony focused around 10-year old Jessica Brocksom of Milford, who is now the 2017 Connecticut Kid Governor.

Jessica was officially sworn in and gave a speech to a crowd of kids and state officials including Governor Dannel Malloy.

“I hope, based on this experience today, that you will never miss an opportunity to vote,” said Malloy.

He emphasized the importance of democracy and voting. Jessica emphasized the power of kids to make a difference.

“Please join me in this coming year to show some kindness and help animals, those without a voice. Together we can make a difference,” said Jessica.

Jessica was voted into the position by her peers. Fifth graders across the state participated in the civics program, put on by the Connecticut Public Affairs Network. The election is an effort to help educate fifth graders on state government.

This is the second year for the kid governor program in Connecticut. Jessica succeeds last year’s winner, 11-year-old Elena Tipton of East Hartford.

“Congratulations to all the 7 candidates and remember to always be kind,” said Elena.

Jessica goes to John F. Kennedy Middle School in Milford and was also awarded the key to the city. Now she said it’s time to get to work by changing laws and changing lives.

“Just because they are a kid that doesn't mean that they can't make a difference,” said Jessica.