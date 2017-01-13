Driver Charged with Manslaughter, DUI After Fatal Newington Crash | NBC Connecticut
Driver Charged with Manslaughter, DUI After Fatal Newington Crash

    Newington Police Department
    Jake Ciccaglione

    A man wanted on manslaughter and DUI charges in connection with a fatal Newington crash in October turned himself in to police Friday, police said.

    Jake Ciccaglione, 26, of Rocky Hill, was wanted on an active arrest warrant and turned himself in to police on Friday.

    Police allege that Ciccaglione was driving high on marijuana when he swerved out of his lane and struck another car head-on on Webster Street in Newington on Oct. 19, 2016.

    The driver of the other vehicle, identified as Theresa Castagna, 76, was killed. Ciccaglione was seriously injured.

    Ciccaglione was charged with second-degree manslaughter, second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle, DUI and failure to maintain lane. He was released on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in New Britain Superior Court on Jan. 27.

