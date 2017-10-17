Man Shot in Hartford Over Weekend Dies - NBC Connecticut
Man Shot in Hartford Over Weekend Dies

    A 26-year-old man who was in critical condition after being shot in Hartford over the weekend has died on Tuesday.

    The man was identified as Allen Cox, of Hartford. 

    Police said the shooting happened at 35 Whitmore Street around 12:38 a.m. on Saturday. Cox was rushed to Hartford Hospital where he died from his injuries days later. 

    Police said the investigation is ongoing.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Hartford Police at (860) 722-TIPS or visit the department's website




