New Year's Eve Stabbing in Norwich Sends One Man to Hospital

One man was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a New Year’s Eve stabbing incident in Norwich, police say.

Norwich Police tell NBC Connecticut that they responding to a reported stabbing at 156 Broadway in Norwich at 11:34 p.m. on New Year’s Eve .

A victim, 33-year-old Alreno M. Sebastian of Norwich, was found at the scene with a “severe” stab wound to the chest, police say.

According to police, Sebastian was transported to William W. Backus Hospital before being sent to Hartford Hospital due to the extent of his life-threatening injuries.

Sebastian remains at Hartford Hospital as of Sunday morning in critical, but stable condition police say.

According to police, at around 2:50 a.m. detectives arrested a suspect in the investigation, 35-year-old Caroline A. Fragoza of Norwich, after locating her on Broadway.

Police say Fragoza “was known to the victim”.

According to police, Fragoza was charged with first-degree assault and held in lieu of a $250,000 bond pending her appearance in Norwich Superior Court on January 3.

If you have any information related to this incident, please contact the Norwich Police Department.