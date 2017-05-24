Newborn Baby Found Behind Danbury Grocery Store Expected to Be OK

A newborn baby boy found behind a grocery store in Danbury late Sunday night is expected to be OK.

Danbury Police found the baby after receiving a call about an infant near a grocery store on Main Street around 11:38 p.m. Sunday.

Newborn Found Behind Grocery Store in Danbury

(Published Tuesday, May 23, 2017)

"A gentleman was walking by and heard the cries," Danbury Police Chief Patrick Ridenhour said.

Neighbors said the baby was just hours old.

The caller directed officers to the back of the Zaytuna Grocery Store, at 397 Main St., and first responders found the baby wrapped in several pieces of women's clothing, a statement from Danbury police says.

“It was a very dangerous situation, leaving it where the baby was left,” Ridenhour said.

Medical personnel were called to the scene and evaluated the baby boy, who was then admitted to the neonatal care unit at Danbury Hospital.

“As far as I know, the child was in good condition. I don’t know if it was full-term, but it is expected to survive,” Ridenhour said.

The child remains in hospital care. Police are now looking for the mother and want to ensure she is OK too.

Anyone with information on the newborn or his mother are urged to call police at (203) 797-4662 or (203) 790-TIPS.

Connecticut's Safe Haven Act for Newborns indicates that a parent of an infant 30 days or younger can bring their baby to the nursing staff of an emergency room. For more information on the state's safe haven laws, click here.