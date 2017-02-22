Plane Carrying 2 Crashes Near on Approach to Tweed Airport

An airplane with two people onboard crashed in a swampy area in East Haven on approach to Tweed New Haven Airport in East Haven this morning and one person is being transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital, according to East Haven police and hospital officials.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane is a Piper PA 38, which crashed while approaching the end of Runway 2 at Tweed around 10 a.m.

Police said the plane was found north of Roses Farm Road, off of airport property.

Officials from Yale-New Haven Hospital referred to the plane as a "training plane."

WITNESS REPORTS:

One caller reported seeing the incident from his backyard, according to the fire department.

Laura D’Agostino and her husband live on Roses Farm Road also witnessed the small plane go down.

“The plane basically took a nosedive,” D’Agostino told NBC Connecticut.

“We didn’t hear anything - there was no crash, there was no smoke,” she said.

D’Agostino said their property backs up to marshland that’s part of the Tweed Airport property.

When they saw the plane go down, her husband immediately rushed out to help.

She said he struggled to get through and find the plane because of the swampy terrain and first responders had the same issue.

A Piper PA 38 aircraft carrying two people crashed while approaching Runway 2 at Tweed-New Haven Airport Wednesday. This map shows the approximate location.

Photo credit: NBC Connecticut

The last airplane crash in East Haven was in 2013 when a 10-seat plane crashed into two houses.

