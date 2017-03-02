High Winds Causing Power Outages Statewide

Power outages are plaguing parts of the state as very strong winds have caused trees and power lines to come down.

Thousands of homes were without power overnight. For a short time, 86% of Naugatuck lost power after the wind caused a tree to fall on a primary line into a substation, according to Eversource officials.

Route 219 is closed in New Hartford between Ratlum Rd. & Route 318 because of downed power lines.

Halfway House Rd. in Windsor Locks will also be closed most of the morning because a large tree limb fell across the road.

NBC Connecticut meteorologist Darren Sweeney says winds are currently gusting more than 50 miles per hour and are expected to continue through the day.