Police are investigating after a woman was found dead and her 3-year-old daughter was found living alone in an East Hartford home, police said Wednesday.

Deputy Chief Beau Thurnauer confirmed that police were investigating the case, though there was no immediate evidence that any crime took place.

According to police, the 37-year-old woman's body was discovered Monday at a home on Silver Lane when a social worker went to check on the child, who had missed day care.

When the social worker arrived they found the mother dead in bed.

Police said that the child's survival was "remarkable" and that the girl had been alone in the home for several days with nothing to eat but cereal on the floor. The child was taken to Connecticut Children's Medical Center for evaluation. She was dehydrated but otherwise in good condition, police said.

The Department of Children and Families was called in. It was not immediately clear who had custody of the child.

Police are awaiting a report from the medical examiner on the woman’s cause of death.

More details were not immediately available.