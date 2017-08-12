A $100k reward is now on the table for information leading to the arrest of a New Jersey fugitive. Federal officials added Walter Gomez to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list. Gomez is wanted for a brutal gang-related murder back in 2011. Brian Thompson reports.

One of the FBI's 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, who was accused of a 2011 killing in New Jersey, was arrested in Virginia, authorities said.

Walter Gomez was arrested without incident in Virginia on Friday evening, the FBI said.

The FBI says Gomez and a co-conspirator in Plainfield struck Julio Matute in the head with a bat, sliced his throat and stabbed him in the back 17 times with a screwdriver because he was suspected of socializing with a rival gang. The co-conspirator was convicted in the slaying.

The FBI had offered a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the arrest of Gomez.

"Tips all along had generated interest in the Washington, D.C., area and a tip from the general public placed him in northern Virginia," said Tim Gallagher, FBI Newark Director.

Gomez is expected to be extradited to Newark, Gallagher said.