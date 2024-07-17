Mujer Hispana Connecticut aims to uplift women in the community

Yanina Cuentas, originally from Peru, has lived in Connecticut for more than three decades. Early on, as Cuentas was navigating new land, she remembers a handful of Hispanic women who helped her with education, medical needs, and housing resources.

“They treated me with so much love [and] care that it impacted my heart too,” Cuentas said.

It was in these moments that Cuentas noticed the struggles many immigrant women face alone. But Cuentas was hopeful because she also saw how Hispanic women in leadership roles can help with language barriers, job applications and much more.

In 2010, fueled by her passion to uplift women who have surpassed obstacles and serve as inspirations themselves, Cuentas created Mujer Hispana Connecticut.

Each year, the organization recognizes about a dozen women for their accomplishments.

“It elevates the role of the Latina woman in the community. A lot of times we see ourselves as caregivers for the most part, but there is so much more to the Latina woman,” Graciela Rivera said.

Rivera received an award in 2023 for her work as a former Hartford Library branch manager. For almost seven years, Rivera focused her attention on creating bilingual programs and events that celebrated the diverse community and also provided helpful information, for example, for upcoming elections.

“During election years, we usually have tabling events where we try to highlight and support and help families with the voting process, and general information about the election process.” Rivera added. “One of the events that I really enjoyed doing was putting a multicultural celebration together, where families could really highlight their countries, their tradition, their roots.”

During this year’s ceremony, Yolanda Colon was one of the recipients. She has been a social worker in Hartford for more than 35 years and focuses on helping immigrant students.

“We have to provide them proper referral, because sometimes they don’t even have housing, also food, we have to make sure their basic needs are met,” Colon said.

Colon’s favorite part of the job is seeing students get to the finish line.

“When I see them crossing the stage, you know -- getting that diploma -- that to me is like OK they have made it,” Colon added.

Through Mujer Hispana Connecticut, Cuentas has created a sisterhood of women she hopes will inspire the next generation.

“I see a lot of empowerment right now. I see women helping each other, helping our community to be there and that is powerful,” Colon said.

“I think it's really important for the youth in general to be able to see people that look like them and are achieving amazing things, doing great work in the community,” Rivera said.