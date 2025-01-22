Mystic baker and college student stars in national TV competition

At just 22 years old, Mystic’s Jasmine Lee appeared on Hulu’s newest baking show, Cookie Cupcake Cake. The show debuted in Nov. 2024.

“In the beginning, I was actually kind of tired,” the certified home baker said. “It can be daunting and hard to focus and do what you have to do when you have cameras and lights on you.”

The show is hosted by Cake Boss’ Buddy Valastro and dessert baker Samantha Seneviratne.

Contestants go through three rounds where they bake and decorate cookies, cupcakes and a cake to a theme. Lee brought her experience from her business JLee Bakery, which makes custom macarons and cakes.

“It’s been my dream forever,” she said. “I always wanted to go on a baking show, a reality show. I didn’t think it’d happen so soon.”

The Johnson and Wales student appears in episode 5, “Flower Power” and episode 8, “Animal Kingdom.” She was sent home in her first appearance, but got a chance for redemption in the animal-themed episode.

“I was like, 'okay 'OK, fresh start,” the now 23-year-old said. “Like, I’m going to redeem myself and go all the way.”

She went on to compete in the final round against the eventual winner and someone she calls a friend - Andy Ortega.

“I was like, it really could have been anyone,” she said. “I was just hoping it’d be me, but I was very happy for him. He definitely deserved that.”

Her cake in the third round paid homage to her Mystic roots. She said she grew up going to the Mystic Aquarium and that her grandmother worked at the seaport.

The cake was topped off with an orange octopus and decorated with colors of the ocean.

“When they said you have to feature an animal and it’s natural surroundings, I was like, it’s a no brainer to do like an aquatic animal,” she said.

Lee is a graduate of the Culinary Institute in America and said she hopes to open her own bakery one day.