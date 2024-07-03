New Haven artist expands talents into the fashion space, creates wearable art for all 

A New Haven artist with skills in writing, music and art shared about his journey into the fashion world.

Tea Montgomery, a local artist from New Haven, has been dedicating his time and creativity in creating wearable art.

“It's luxury clothing and accessories that we hand make right here and it's for universal bodies,” he said.

Montgomery said he initially began creating clothes for himself but decided to expand it into a business when he saw the growing interest. He said, “From making my own clothes and people seeing it, talking to people, I got to a point where I started making other people more clothes than myself and that’s really when I decided to make a business.”

Montgomery also spoke about why he’s chosen to keep his talents in New Haven, saying, “Growing up I’ve had a lot of amazing opportunities and then there were a lot of things I couldn’t find and so I want to give back to this space.”

He added the ways he’s looking to give back to the community he said has given so much to him.

“I’m looking to put people in position and create opportunities, I’m looking to provide jobs and feed families and I think really that’s why it's important for me to do it here.”

As his business continues to grow, he shared this advice for other local entrepreneurs: “To bet on yourself, and to believe in yourself, I’ll say take the risks and the challenges, I’ll say collaborate, recognize you don’t have to do everything yourself.”

Montgomery aspires to one day see his fashion pieces at the Met Gala whether on a person or in a display.