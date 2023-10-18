The Hat House by Brothers Johnson 1929 Hat Co. opens in Hartford

A brand new clothing retailer is opening in Hartford’s North End on Garden Street.

The Hat House by Brothers Johnson 1929 Hat Company pays tribute to its founders’ heritage while supporting the community today.

AJ Johnson, pastor and community activist, is one half of the “Brothers” brand and calls the new endeavor an important way of not just living, but really investing in Hartford.

“My hope for this space is that if you are to drive past downtown Hartford, drive to Albany Avenue or drive through Farmington Avenue to get to this distinct location, that you come to a place that gives you pride that gives you a feeling of … 'man, something really, really awesome is in Hartford,'” Johnson said.

He founded Brothers Johnson 1929 in 2018, but fighting for the future of Hartford has been his way of life for Johnson for quite some time. He was raised in this community by parents who built a ministry and tradition of building up everything around them.

“Brothers Johnson 1929 Hat Company is based off of the principles of our family strength, loyalty and distinction. This was based on my father, Dr. William Johnson, a man of distinction, a man who was loyal not only to his community, but to his family. He wore many hats in the community," Johnson said.

Inside this tribute to family and community, starting this weekend, customers can shop a variety of hats - from the classic to the contemporary, along with accessories like socks, ties and more.

“We want to bring the class of hats bring back the gentleman spirit, bring back a spirit of authenticity and distinction," Johnson said.

“There's a sentiment that, you know, Hartford doesn't have anything good. Well, it only doesn't have anything good. If we allow folks from other spaces to come and tell us it was good," he continued.

The business is a family affair. The other brother in Brothers Johnson is Mylious Johnson, who now lives in Italy, but wants this store to send the message that anything is possible no matter where you start.

“I hope it will plant a seed that others can say, 'Okay, we can get it done. We can do it. Whatever it is," Mylious Johnson said.

Both brothers say the store is only a reality because of Melinda Johnson –AJ’s wife. She manages the day-to-day and says this store is about something much bigger than fashion.

“Economic success is very important to justice work. And some of the heritage and reconciliation that takes place in our own family isn't being able to own our own space and find a means of producing our own income independently,” Melinda Johnson said.

You can see the hat house for yourself this Saturday, Oct. 21 at their ribbon cutting at 2 p.m. at 213 Garden St. in Hartford.