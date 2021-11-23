connecting you to joy

NBC, Telemundo Connecticut & Comcast Toy Drive to Be Held Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Westfarms

Help spread the gift of joy and send a message of hope to children in need this holiday season!

The NBC, Telemundo Connecticut & Comcast Toy Drive will be held Saturday, December 11th, 2021, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Westfarms.

We will be accepting new, unwrapped toys that will be given to the Marine Toys for Tots Program. The toys will be delivered to less fortunate children this Christmas.

For your convenience, the Toy Drive will take place outdoors between the California Pizza Kitchen mall entrance and the old Lord & Taylor entrance. Visit shopwestfarms.com for directions.

We look forward to seeing you there!

