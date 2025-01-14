Help grant wishes through our Miles for Smiles campaign this year

NBC CT, Telemundo CT, and Comcast are excited to partner this year for the annual Miles for Smiles campaign! From Monday, January 27 through Friday, February 7, we ask our generous viewers to donate their unused airline miles or financially contribute to Make-A-Wish CT.

Many of the Wish Kid wishes include traveling, and we can assist in offsetting some of the cost through the miles collected or the funds donated. The participating airlines are United Airlines, Delta Airlines, American Airlines, and JetBlue.

Why supporting Make-A-Wish is so important?

Did you know the average cost of granting a wish in Connecticut is $13,000?

More than 70% of wishes include travel

The average number of miles needed for one domestic round-trip ticket is 150,000.

If your miles are expiring, donate them to Make-A-Wish! Once miles are donated and transferred to Make-A-Wish, they will not expire. EVER!

Wishes have proven physical and emotional benefits that can give children with critical illnesses a higher chance of survival.

A wish transforms the lives of children, their families, volunteers, supporters, medical professionals, and entire communities.

Average cost of a round-trip ticket: $750

To get involved and make a difference, contact Make-A-Wish CT at 877-203-9474 or visit milesforsmiles.wish.org to pledge your support during our two-week campaign.

Your donation is so important because it will grant the wishes of many local Wish Kids in our community. Their travel experience will help them regain their strength and give them the courage to fight for better days!