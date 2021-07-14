Kids Connection “Heart of a Champion” Special to Air Saturday, July 24

NBC Connecticut presents an all-new episode of the regional Emmy Award winning show, Kids Connection!

Kids Connection: Heart of a Champion connects kids to the 2020 Olympic Games in a fun and educational way! Tune in for the half-hour special Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 7:00PM on NBC Connecticut!

Printable activity and coloring sheets, bonus digital exclusive videos, and additional Heart of a Champion content will be available on the NBC Connecticut Kids Connection page at NBCConnecticut.com/KidsConnection.

The full episode will be available to view on NBCConnecticut.com, YouTube and the NBC Connecticut Roku App after the show airs.

Featured in the show:

All Around the Olympics: NBC Connecticut's Kevin Nathan shares the history of the Olympic Games, and explores this year's venues in Tokyo!

New Sports Changing the Games: NBC Connecticut sports reporter Gabby Lucivero and First Alert meteorologist Kaitlyn McGrath discover some of the new sports coming to the Olympic Games, including rock climbing, skateboarding and breakdancing.

Future Paralympic Stars: You don’t have to look far to find the future stars of the Paralympic Games! Gabby Lucivero meets up with some incredible kids who are chasing their dreams right here in Connecticut!

How to Train Like an Olympian: Kaitlyn McGrath talks to former Olympic gymnast Marissa King on what it takes to make it to the games!

Ask the Broadcaster: NBC Olympic broadcasters, Rebecca Lowe, Kathryn Tappen, Ahmed Fareed, Paul Burmeister, Damon Hack and Kevin Nathan answer some of your biggest questions on what it is like covering the Olympic games, and also give their best advice on how to become a sports broadcaster.

No ‘I’ in Teamwork: Kaitlyn McGrath visits local Double Dutch, crew and running teams to hear from athletes about the importance of working together to achieve a goal.

Create Your Own Olympic Torch: NBC Connecticut anchor Mike Hydeck and his daughter Molly show you how to make your own paper Olympic torch!

Connecticut All-Star Athletes: We share your photos playing the sports you love!

Online Cooking Segment! CT Live’s Taylor Kinzler shares how to make an easy no-bake energy bar recipe to fuel you to victory!