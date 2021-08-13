kids connection

Kids Connection: Story Time – I'll See You on the Bridge: Te Veré en el Puente

Written by Daisy Torres. Illustrated by Len Smith.

LOCAL AUTHOR SPOTLIGHT: DAISY TORRES

Daisy Torres is a local children’s book author and the Director of English Learner Services for Hartford Public Schools. As a young girl, Daisy spent hours reading books and knew one day she wanted to be an author. Her strong passion and love of children’s literature led her to a 20+ year career in education.

Featured Books:

I'll See You on the Bridge: Daisy Torres’ debut children’s bilingual book, I’ll See You On The Bridge, is a heart-warming true story about pet loss inspired by the beautiful relationship between her son, Brandon, and their dog, Lily. Click here to purchase I'll See You on the Bridge: Te Veré en el Puente

This Story Time video is brought to you by United WE READ!

Kids Connection

NBC Connecticut's Kids Connection is a regional Emmy and Telly award-winning show that features educational and entertaining content created to connect Connecticut kids to fun and learning!

United WE READ is a campaign by United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut and its partners dedicated to providing the tools and resources for young children to read at grade-level by the end of the third grade. United WE READ programs include the Campaign for Grade-Level Reading, Million Minute Challenge, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and much more!

To learn more about United WE READ programs visit  https://unitedwayinc.org/our-work/youth-success/united-we-read/

To support United WE READ visit http://www.unitedwayinc.org/donate

