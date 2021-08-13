Kids Connection: Story Time – I'll See You on the Bridge: Te Veré en el Puente

LOCAL AUTHOR SPOTLIGHT: DAISY TORRES

Daisy Torres is a local children’s book author and the Director of English Learner Services for Hartford Public Schools. As a young girl, Daisy spent hours reading books and knew one day she wanted to be an author. Her strong passion and love of children’s literature led her to a 20+ year career in education.

Featured Books:

I'll See You on the Bridge: Daisy Torres’ debut children’s bilingual book, I’ll See You On The Bridge, is a heart-warming true story about pet loss inspired by the beautiful relationship between her son, Brandon, and their dog, Lily. Click here to purchase I'll See You on the Bridge: Te Veré en el Puente

