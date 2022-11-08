Few Early Complaints During Voting

NBC Connecticut Investigates has heard from a few viewers with early complaints about long lines on Election Day, tabulator troubles and a possible new issue we had not heard about before.

A tabulator did not work for about 45 minutes at the Barnard School polling station in Enfield.

Head voting moderator Kelly Davis said it was not a big problem.

“They were still voting. You just put your ballot in the side, you know where the hand counts go, and overvotes, and that type of stuff. So, they all get reviewed, everybody’s vote gets counted, nobody’s got missed,” Davis said.

Rocky Hill had an issue with a voting machine at the Griswold School polling station that didn’t work for a short time before it was operating again.

Mark Kohler, the secretary of the state, oversees voting in Connecticut and spoke with NBC Connecticut after he cast his ballot in North Haven.

He said it’s hard to have an Election Day that’s 100% trouble free.

“There’s always going to be something. We’ve got lots of polling places, lots of machines that go, but we’ve got backups, we’ve got procedures to deal with, those things,” Kohler said.

Dyana Hagen called us with a different voting issue.

She said her mother and another person had registered to vote through the state Department of Motor Vehicles, but when they showed up at the polls, they weren’t on the voter rolls.

“I wanna make sure people don’t wait online for two hours, to find out that they’re not registered in the polling location that they thought they were, and they should go straight to the town hall instead. They will register them there,” Hagen said.

The secretary of the state’s office said it had not heard of this issue before, adding if this happens to you, you can still vote if you complete an Election Day registration. You can find Election Day Registration Locations here.

NBC Connecticut reached out to the DMV to see if it has heard of this problem. We have not heard back.

If you have a voting issue, you can call the State Election Enforcement Commission voter hotline, that number is (866)733-2463.