Vice President Harris Will Visit New Britain Today Amid Heated 5th District Congressional Race

Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to Connecticut Wednesday and will be taking part in a conversation about reproductive care at Central Connecticut State University.

Political experts believe the visit is also meant to drum up support for U.S. Representative Jahana Hayes, a Democrat, as the Congressional race for the Fifth District seat appears more heated. One forecast from Politico calls it a toss-up.

The conversation Hayes is stopping in New Britain for is about actions the Biden administration is taking to defend access to reproductive care. She’s being hosted by Hayes.

“We're seeing the vice president come into the district to shore up Jahana Hayes’ campaign. In the fifth district, the vice president, although she is not especially more popular than the president, she has some star power and she can generate some interest among the Democratic base, which has to turn out in the Fifth if Jahana Hayes is going to hold on to this seat,” said Scott McLean, Quinnipiac University political science professor.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Hayes’ Republican challenger, George Logan, took part in a roundtable talk about crime and safety in New Britain on Tuesday.

He was joined by U.S. Representative Bryan Steil, a Republican from Wisconsin.

“They are desperate, right? Because we are surging in the polls. We are surging more importantly in the community and we have the better message,” Logan said.

Logan said besides crime, he’s focused on other issues including inflation and defends his stance on abortion and supports a women’s right to choose with some conditions.

“I will say you don’t go into this work without recognizing that you have to work for it every single time and that’s what I do. I appreciate it. We energize voters, turn out voters. And I expect the same thing to happen this time,” Hayes said.

McLean said Hayes can’t just rely on incumbency this early in her career and she faces some tough headwinds for Democrats nationally and here in what can be a very competitive Fifth District.