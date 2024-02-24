SAG Awards 2024 winners: See the complete list

Originally appeared on E! Online
So, who will The Actor statue go to at the 2024 SAG Awards?
No need to panic, we've got you covered. ICYMI, the Feb. 24 event — steaming on Netflix live right now — honors the best in TV and film, and this year's nominees are nothing short of fantastic.
Especially if you're "Barbie" stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, whose lives in plastic earned them each individual acting nods and the Greta Gerwig-directed movie a nomination in the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture category.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.
But to bring home the trophy, they'll need to beat the stars of "American Fiction," "The Color Purple," "Killers of the Flower Moon" and "Oppenheimer."
The competition is just as stiff on the TV side. While the fourth and final season of "Succession" earned five nominations — including noms for Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Matthew MacFadyen and Brian Cox — "The Bear" and "Ted Lasso" aren't far behind, with each show nabbing four nods.
SAG Awards 2024: Stars React to Their Nominations
Entertainment News
Already winners heading into the star-studded evening? "Devil Wears Prada" fans, who better gird their loins as Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt reunited on stage 18 years after the film had us wondering if that top is turquoise, lapis or actually cerulean.
Plus, EGOT winner Barbra Streisand needs to make room in her trophy case as she's set to receive the Life Achievement Award, presented by Jennifer Aniston.
"Ever since I was a young girl sitting in the Loew's Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, I dreamed of being one of those actresses I saw on the screen," the 81-year-old said in a statement. "The movies were a portal to a world I could only imagine."
"Even though I was an unlikely candidate, somehow my dream came true," Streisand continued. "This award is especially meaningful to me because it comes from my fellow actors, whom I so admire."
As for what other stars walk away with an Actor statue? We'll update the list below as the awards are handed out:
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Jon Hamm, Fargo
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie
WINNER: Steven Yeun, Beef
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Uzo Aduba, Painkiller
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Bel Powley, A Small Light
WINNER: Ali Wong, Beef
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Penélope Cruz, Ferrari
Jodie Foster, Nyad
WINNER: Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Matthew MacFadyen, Succession
WINNER: Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Bill Hader, Barry
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
WINNER: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Crown
The Gilded Age
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
SAG Life Achievement Award
Recipient: Barbra Streisand
Outstanding Action Performance By a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
John Wick Chapter 4
WINNER: Mission: Impossible, Dead Reckoning, Part I
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Ashoka
Barry
Beef
WINNER: The Last of Us
The Mandalorian