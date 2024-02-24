SAG Awards 2024 winners: See the complete list

Originally appeared on E! Online

So, who will The Actor statue go to at the 2024 SAG Awards?

No need to panic, we've got you covered. ICYMI, the Feb. 24 event — steaming on Netflix live right now — honors the best in TV and film, and this year's nominees are nothing short of fantastic.

Especially if you're "Barbie" stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, whose lives in plastic earned them each individual acting nods and the Greta Gerwig-directed movie a nomination in the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture category.

But to bring home the trophy, they'll need to beat the stars of "American Fiction," "The Color Purple," "Killers of the Flower Moon" and "Oppenheimer."

The competition is just as stiff on the TV side. While the fourth and final season of "Succession" earned five nominations — including noms for Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Matthew MacFadyen and Brian Cox — "The Bear" and "Ted Lasso" aren't far behind, with each show nabbing four nods.

SAG Awards 2024: Stars React to Their Nominations

Already winners heading into the star-studded evening? "Devil Wears Prada" fans, who better gird their loins as Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt reunited on stage 18 years after the film had us wondering if that top is turquoise, lapis or actually cerulean.

Plus, EGOT winner Barbra Streisand needs to make room in her trophy case as she's set to receive the Life Achievement Award, presented by Jennifer Aniston.

"Ever since I was a young girl sitting in the Loew's Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, I dreamed of being one of those actresses I saw on the screen," the 81-year-old said in a statement. "The movies were a portal to a world I could only imagine."

"Even though I was an unlikely candidate, somehow my dream came true," Streisand continued. "This award is especially meaningful to me because it comes from my fellow actors, whom I so admire."

As for what other stars walk away with an Actor statue? We'll update the list below as the awards are handed out:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Jon Hamm, Fargo

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie

WINNER: Steven Yeun, Beef

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Uzo Aduba, Painkiller

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Bel Powley, A Small Light

WINNER: Ali Wong, Beef

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Penélope Cruz, Ferrari

Jodie Foster, Nyad

WINNER: Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Matthew MacFadyen, Succession

WINNER: Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Bill Hader, Barry

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

WINNER: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Crown

The Gilded Age

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

SAG Life Achievement Award

Recipient: Barbra Streisand

Outstanding Action Performance By a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

John Wick Chapter 4

WINNER: Mission: Impossible, Dead Reckoning, Part I

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Ashoka

Barry

Beef

WINNER: The Last of Us

The Mandalorian