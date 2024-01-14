Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes twin in custom puffer jackets for Chiefs-Dolphins game

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes are taking their friendship to the next level with matching outfits.

Swift and Brittany Mahomes both attended the Chiefs-Dolphins playoff game on Jan. 13 in custom puffer jackets designed by Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

Brittany Mahomes shared new photos of the duo Jan. 14 in their matching jackets and white hats.

"Twinning & Winning💯," she captioned the pics.

Swift and Mahomes pose for a photo in their matching jackets. (Photo credit: Brittany Mahomes on Instagram)

Both jackets were bright red and warm for the frigid -4 degree-temperature at Arrowhead Stadium Saturday.

Swift's jacket featured a giant 87 — her boyfriend Travis Kelce's number — on the front and back of the outerwear. Brittany Mahomes' jacket featured a 15, her husband Patrick Mahomes' number.

Juszczyk shared a video to Instagram documenting the design process, adding in the caption, "An honor of a lifetime!!!!! Thank you @taylorswift & @brittanylynne."

Brittany Mahomes responded, "We love you and are so thankful."

Brittany Mahomes last shared photos with the musician at a Chiefs game on Instagram Dec. 5. In one of the snaps, Swift and Brittany Mahomes posed with Bell in their similar red outfits to show support for their team.

The photos were taken at the Chiefs' Dec. 3 game against the Green Bay Packers, where fans noted that Swift's red coat looked a lot like one that Brittany Mahomes wore to a previous game.

Now it appears that Bell has access to one of the eye-catching red coats, too.

Back in November, Brittany Mahomes made her friendship with Swift Instagram official when she posted a photo of herself posing with Swift, Bell and Paige Buechele, who's the wife of former Chiefs backup quarterback, Shane Buechele.

The photo came two days after the trio were spotted leaving Swift's Tribeca apartment, the same day the Chiefs defeated the Miami Dolphins in the NFL's first-ever match in Germany.

Between Instagram posts and nights out on both coasts, a friendship appears to be blossoming between Swift and the mom of two. Here's what to know.

September 24, 2023: Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift are first spotted together

Swift first sent Chiefs and NFL fans into a frenzy when she attended the Chiefs’ win over the Chicago Bears on Sept. 24.

Ahead of Kansas City’s next game, an eventual win over the Jets at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, Swift and Brittany Mahomes were spotted out to dinner together in New York City as they got acquainted.

Brittany Mahomes has been absorbed into a group of Swift’s friends that also includes Selena Gomez, Zoe Kravitz, Lively, Turner, the Haim sisters and producer Jack Antonoff, as further meetups demonstrate.

Oct. 1, 2023: Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift are first seen at a game together

The duo were first spotted at a game together when the Chiefs played against the New York Jets on Oct. 1. In addition to Brittany Mahomes, Swift was also seen with Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner and Hugh Jackman that night.

During the Chiefs 19-8 victory against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium Oct. 12, the “Blank Space” singer and Brittany Mahomes also popped up on the broadcast celebrating together.

They were seen hugging during the first half and later celebrating a touchdown. Kelce also had a big game, with Patrick Mahomes finding him for nine catches for 124 yards in the victory.

Oct. 22, 2023: They debuted a handshake

The two were seen celebrating in style after a touchdown during the Kansas City Chiefs' 31-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium on Oct. 22 as they cheered on Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs at large.

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes have a BFF handshake. #ChiefsKingdom



(via NFL) pic.twitter.com/l0cBd6PzZk — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 22, 2023

Following a 46-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the second quarter, Swift and the wife of the quarterback broke out a new handshake in a scene shown on the broadcast.

They started with two slaps with the front of their right hands, followed by two slaps with the back of their hands, and then Swift pulled Brittany Mahomes toward her for a finishing move.

A new BFF handshake was officially born, although it looked like the two had put in some practice beforehand so they could nail it when it came time during the game.

Swift and Brittany Mahomes were also seen cheering together at other parts of the win over the Chargers. Brittany Mahomes was often holding one of her two children with Patrick Mahomes, daughter Sterling, 2, and 11-month-old son, Bronze.

And possibly wore matching jewelry

Brittany Mahomes and Swift appear to have ties that go beyond that gesture. TikToker and gemstone wholesaler Julia Hackman Chafé observed that Swift and Brittany Mahomes appeared to be wearing matching jewelry at the game.

Chafé identified Swift wearing the necklace from Cartier's Juste un Clou collection. Brittany Mahomes had a bracelet from the same collection. Both the necklace and bracelet appear to be shaped like a nail, the Juste un Clou's signature look.

In addition to the Cartier piece, the pop megastar added another new wrinkle on Oct. 22 by wearing one of her signature friendship bracelets that featured a heart and the number 87, which is Kelce’s jersey number.

Nov. 4, 2023: Brittany Mahomes joins Swift for a night out with Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid and more

Swift's friend group reconvened on a New York November night. Flanked by longtime friend Selena Gomez and new friend Brittany Mahomes, Swift led the way out of a restaurant, where photographers captured images.

In the pictures, Swift holds their hands. Sophie Turner and Gigi Hadid hung back, a few steps behind.

Brittany Mahomes, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid and Sophie Turner are seen in NoHo on Nov. 4, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Nov. 5, 2023: Brittany Mahomes is pictured leaving Swift's house

Several wives of Kansas City Chiefs players, along with Brittany Mahomes, were photographed leaving Swift's New York home on Nov. 5, the same day Chiefs played the Miami Dolphins in Germany.

“WAGs” is shorthand for shorthand for wives and girlfriends of high-profile sportspeople.

Brittany Mahomes is married to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Paige Buechele is former Chiefs primary backup quarterback Shane Buechele’s wife. Lyndsay Bell is married to Chiefs tight end Blake Bell.

Nov. 6, 2023: Brittany Mahomes posts a photo of her and Swift

Seeming to confirm the gathering on Nov. 5, Brittany Mahomes posted a photo of her with Swift, Paige Buechele and Lyndsay Bell, the other women photographed leaving Swift's home.

Dec. 3, 2023: Swift seem to wear the same red coat Brittany Mahomes wore a year prior

At the Chiefs matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 3, Swift donned a long red teddy coat with an all-black ensemble and gold jewelry to cheer on Kelce.

On social media, fans speculated as to whether Swift borrowed the statement piece from Brittany Mahomes, as the quarterback's wife was seen wearing the jacket in 2022.

Dec. 5, 2023: Brittany Mahomes shares a new pic of her posing with Swift and Lyndsay Bell

It seems Swift isn't the only one who shares Brittany Mahomes' taste in big red coats.

In new pics Mahomes posted Dec. 5 on Instagram, Swift and Lyndsay Bell, wife of Chiefs tight end, Blake Bell, sport matching red coats as they pose alongside Mahomes.

Jan. 6, 2024: Swift, Brittany Mahomes and Bell grab dinner together in LA

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes spent the night before the singer’s expected appearance at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards grabbing dinner together in Los Angeles.

Multiple Swiftie update accounts shared photos on X, formerly known as Twitter, of the pop icon and Brittany Mahomes, married to Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, leaving a restaurant together Jan. 6. Lyndsay Bell, who is the wife of Chiefs tight end Blake Bell, also joined them.

In the pictures, Swift stuns in a black mini dress and over-the-knee boots. Brittany Mahomes wore a black blouse, gray mini skirt and knee-high boots and Bell braved the chilly LA night in a white turtleneck sweater dress, leather jacket and black boots.

Their night out came ahead of the Golden Globe Awards and the Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Jan. 7. Swift’s concert film, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” was nominated for cinematic and box office achievement at the awards show. Variety has predicted that the “Karma” singer could walk away with the new honor, which was added to the ceremony this year to recognize a movie with “extensive global audience support.”

Swift missed the Chiefs-Chargers game, which kicked off at 4:25 p.m. ET. Patrick Mahomes and Kelce did not take the field during the game and instead rested ahead of their playoff run.

