McDonald's Burgers Are Getting a Few Tweaks. Here's What's Changing

McDonald's burgers will soon taste a little bit different, in hopes of making them "more flavorful than ever."

McDonald's says that the Chicago-based fast-food giant is set to make small tweaks and changes to the way the buns, patties and cheese are cooked.

“We found that small changes, like tweaking our process to get hotter, meltier cheese and adjusting our grill settings for a better sear, added up to a big difference in making our burgers more flavorful than ever,” said chef Chad Schafer, senior director of culinary innovation of McDonald’s USA, in a statement Monday.

The chain says the changes are expected to result in softer buns and gooier cheese. White onions will be added to patties while they sear on the grill. On Big Macs, more sauce will be added.

The latest formulations have already been introduced globally, specifically in Australia, Canada and Belgium. If you are on the West Coast, you might have already noticed the changes.

Though the new burger changes will make its official debut in the U.S. later this year, McDonald’s has started introducing it in various cities on the West Coast and in the Southwest. These cities include Los Angeles, California; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; San Francisco, California; Sacramento, California; Phoenix, Arizona; Las Vegas, Nevada; Salt Lake City, Utah; Denver, Colorado; Boise, Idaho; Tucson, Arizona, and the surrounding cities.

By 2024, customers all across the country will be able to "taste the difference" at all McDonald's locations.

The changes come after McDonald's earlier this month was expected to close offices ahead of impending layoffs. According to the Associated Press, the company reported its global sales rose nearly 11% in 2022, while sales in the U.S. climbed almost 6%. Total restaurant margins rose 5%. In its latest annual report, it cited difficulties in adequately staffing some of its outlets.

“We’re performing at a high level, but we can do even better,” CEO Chris Kempczinski said in a Jan. 6 letter to employees. He said the company was divided into silos and that the approach was “outdated and self-limiting.”

In January, McDonald’s said its “Accelerating the Arches” program would focus on “deliveries, Drive Thru, digital and development.”

In the past year, McDonald's has experimented with adding Krispy Kreme doughnuts to certain locations, welcomed back the McRib and Shamrock Shake, and collaborated with a famed streetwear brand to add adult happy meals to menus.

In 2021, it added three new chicken sandwiches to its list of offerings.