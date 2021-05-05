The Best Food Freebies and Discounts for Cinco de Mayo

On Cinco De Mayo, we celebrate the Mexican army’s victory over the French at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. May 5 has also become rather popular party day in the United States — and a great excuse to enjoy our favorite Mexican snacks, from burritos to guacamole. Of course, margaritas are in the mix as well.

What’s a party without some sweet deals on cocktails and treats? Restaurants across the nation are celebrating Cinco De Mayo with some spicy good deals and freebies.

Bahama Breeze

While the world is slowly creeping back to a sense of normalcy, we’re not quite there yet — and for people who are more comfortable celebrating at home, Bahama Breeze has a MAR-GO-RITA for $5. This pouch contains a 7-ounce pour of their classic margarita, served to go. They will also be holding a virtual happy hour concert on Facebook Live at 7 p.m. ET on May 5 at Facebook.com/BahamaBreeze. Those comfortable dining in at the restaurant can also order $5 classic margaritas all day.

Chili’s

Cinco De Mayo is a day that is often celebrated by enjoying festive cocktails, and Chili’s will be marking the occasion with $5 drink deals on some of their most popular margaritas and select draft imports. This offer is available at participating restaurants for dine-in or to go.

Chipotle

Trivia may be a fun way to celebrate a holiday, but it's extra exciting when free food is up for grabs! Chipotle has brought back its popular trivia game and 250,000 people can win free coupon codes for a buy-one-get-one menu item. This includes favorites like burritos, tacos and quesadillas. To enter, visit ChipotleIQ.com through May 7. For anyone not into playing a game for a free meal, the chain will also be giving out five $500 gift cards through their Instagram page on May 5.

Cholula

What’s a Mexican celebration without a tasty burrito? In celebration of Cinco De Mayo, Cholula is giving away “replacement burritos'' on May 5 to anyone using the code ‘BURRITODOWN’ on the DoorDash app and online. Using this code will unlock $20 toward any order that includes a burrito — and as a special bonus, there’ll be no delivery fees added to your order. Because some do like it hot, there’ll be a mini bottle of Cholula with the order. The burrito insurance will be available in participating restaurants in select cities across the country: Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles and New York City.

Hungry Howie's

This pizza chain is offering a medium one-topping pizza for $5.55 with promo code CINCO. This offer is good for in-store, online and carryout orders at participating locations from May 2-5.

Hurricane Grill & Wings

Hurricane Grill & Wings has a variety of drink specials at participating locations on May 5, including $3 tequila shots, $3 Coronas and $5 margaritas. We’ll drink to that!

On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina

This chain is offering a special $5 "Cinco Rita" with Cuervo in honor of Cinco De Mayo. The first 100 people at each location will also be gifted a commemorative shot glass to mark the occasion.

WaBa Grill

What’s lunch without some guacamole? WaBa Grill will be giving guests free avocado for the entire month of May. All month, every entrée purchase is eligible to receive a free half of an avocado topping, which is good at all participating WaBa Grill locations with any entrée purchase.

