Exclusive video shows moments before crash that killed Hartford police officer

NBC Connecticut Investigates has obtained video of the events just before the collision that took the life of a Hartford police officer last week.

The video shows the traffic stop, and the driver taking off just as police walked up to the vehicle.

NBC Connecticut Investigates got this video through a Freedom of Information request.

At 10:24pm on Wednesday September 6, according to surveillance camera atop the state armory, a gray Honda Accord stops and pulls to the right side of Broad Street in Hartford.

Police were stopping the vehicle after they said it made a left turn on red a few blocks earlier.

A pair of officers emerge from the passenger side of a police vehicle, approaching the passenger side of the car driven by an 18-year-old later identified as Richard Barrington Jr. of Hartford.

As the officers approached and one puts some kind of object underneath the car, the car pulls away. The officers then go back to their vehicle, and then drive off in the same direction.

The video shows what has been reported, that the officers did not pursue.

After that Barrington Jr. allegedly drove through the next intersection at a high rate of speed, and at the next intersection - Asylum Avenue and Cogswell Street - his vehicle slammed into a patrol car.

The driver of the patrol car, officer Brian Kearney, was injured. The passenger, officer Bobby Garten, was killed in the crash.

Barrington Jr. received minor injuries and was in court the next day.

He was arrested on charges of interfering with an officer, and motor vehicle charges, and is being held on a $1 million bond. He was also charged with resisting arrest.

Police have said more charges are expected to be filed against Barrington.