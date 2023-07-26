Wages and salaries

6 CT restaurants owe their workers pay, Dept. of Labor says

The feds say owners own thousands of dollars to 105 employees.

By Caitlin Burchill

pay-cash
Seth Perlman, AP

More than 100 restaurant workers will soon get the pay they deserve.

The U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) says employers at six Connecticut restaurants withheld tips, wages and overtime from employees, violating the Fair Labor Standards Act.

A federal court has ordered them to pay more than $850,000 in back wages and damages. The restaurants under fire are in New Haven, Westport, New Canaan, Fairfield, Greenwich and Darien.

NBC CT Responds attempted to reach out to all owners or managers for comment, but has not yet heard back.

EstablishmentOperating asCity
1077 LLCScena Wine Bar and RestaurantDarien
SL Restaurant Group LLC55 Wine BarFairfield
Greenwich Avenue Restaurant LLCSundownGreenwich
Siguenza LLCCava Wine Bar and RestaurantNew Canaan
1104 Chapel Street LLCHarvest Wine Bar and RestaurantNew Haven
36 Railroad Place LLCHarvest Wine Bar and Restaurant WestportWestport
USDOL

“These employers’ pay practices deprived workers of the full, hard-earned wages and tips on which they depend to help them support themselves and their families," Wage and Hour Division District Director Donald Epifano in Hartford said.

“While these types of violations are common in the restaurant industry unfortunately, they can be prevented with knowledge and compliance with the law," he continued.

The USDOL said employers and workers can call the “Wage and Hour Division” confidentially with questions, regardless of immigration status, and in more than 200 languages: 866-4US-WAGE (487-9243).

NBC CT Responds recently reported on the difference between federal and state tipping laws, and who you can best report those issues to.

