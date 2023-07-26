6 CT restaurants owe their workers pay, Dept. of Labor says

More than 100 restaurant workers will soon get the pay they deserve.

The U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) says employers at six Connecticut restaurants withheld tips, wages and overtime from employees, violating the Fair Labor Standards Act.

A federal court has ordered them to pay more than $850,000 in back wages and damages. The restaurants under fire are in New Haven, Westport, New Canaan, Fairfield, Greenwich and Darien.

NBC CT Responds attempted to reach out to all owners or managers for comment, but has not yet heard back.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Establishment Operating as City 1077 LLC Scena Wine Bar and Restaurant Darien SL Restaurant Group LLC 55 Wine Bar Fairfield Greenwich Avenue Restaurant LLC Sundown Greenwich Siguenza LLC Cava Wine Bar and Restaurant New Canaan 1104 Chapel Street LLC Harvest Wine Bar and Restaurant New Haven 36 Railroad Place LLC Harvest Wine Bar and Restaurant Westport Westport USDOL

“These employers’ pay practices deprived workers of the full, hard-earned wages and tips on which they depend to help them support themselves and their families," Wage and Hour Division District Director Donald Epifano in Hartford said.

“While these types of violations are common in the restaurant industry unfortunately, they can be prevented with knowledge and compliance with the law," he continued.

The USDOL said employers and workers can call the “Wage and Hour Division” confidentially with questions, regardless of immigration status, and in more than 200 languages: 866-4US-WAGE (487-9243).

NBC CT Responds recently reported on the difference between federal and state tipping laws, and who you can best report those issues to.