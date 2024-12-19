NBC CT Responds

Another family accuses cemetery of moving loved one's body

The accusation comes after a NBC CT Responds investigation last month.

By Caitlin Burchill

Last month, NBC CT Responds reported on a cemetery accused of moving buried bodies without telling their loved ones.

And since that investigation aired, our team has heard a similar story from yet another family.

>Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

“I think the families who are going through the grieving process need to be able to have some closure,” said Adam David.

David, of Holyoke, Massachusetts, says he’s been trying to hold the Springfield Street Cemetery in Agawam, Massachusetts, accountable for months.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

And that fight only intensified when he saw our NBC CT Responds investigation about the same cemetery.

“I read your article and I said, ‘Well, there's a new cause. There's new life, new reason to continue fighting,’” David said.

Last December, a year and a half after his mother Louise David’s death, David says he too learned the unthinkable.

Local

Hartford 2 mins ago

More CT utilities experience credit downgrades as lawmakers call for changes

West Hartford 1 hour ago

Residents advised to stay away from bear in tree in West Hartford

“We found she had been relocated without telling anybody,” he said.

When he visited his mother's gravesite on Christmas Eve last year, he says it wasn’t just missing flowers that raised his suspicion.

“There was a field of dirt covering her grave and all the area around it, and there's no one buried near her, so it's kind of an alert that something was happening,” he said.

He says the contractor paid by the cemetery association to move her body later confirmed to him that his mom’s grave had been relocated.

“Dumfounded. Dumbfounded,” he said.

Under no circumstances would we imagine, a year and a half after Mom passed, they dug her up and moved her without telling us.

Adam David

NBC CT Responds found a permit was not filed to move David’s mother’s body, as is required by Massachusetts state law.

Now, Massachusetts State Police and the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office are investigating David’s case.

We reached out to Art Hastings, who runs the cemetery association with his brother.

Art says he has no further comment at this time.

In September he told us in part, “There was a transition of management a few years ago and we have had some difficulties with the transition.”

According to business filings, that transition happened five years ago.

“The people who are buried here need to be treated with respect and dignity,” David said.

This article tagged under:

NBC CT Responds
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us