Comptroller's Office: Don't be Confused by Recent Hero Pay Email

If you’re an essential worker who has already received a Hero Pay payment, you may have been confused by an email you received Thursday morning.

A viewer reached out to NBC CT Responds after he got an email from the company the state contracted with saying his direct deposit didn’t work, so he should expect to see a check in the mail soon.

But the viewer said he already did get his direct deposit.

NBC CT Responds checked in with the Office of the State Comptroller.

A spokesperson tells us the folks who received a direct deposit will not get a check in the mail, too, and the office is "working with the vendor regarding the duplicative emails."

The state’s payments started going out this month. Direct deposits were expected to be in bank accounts by last week.

Comptroller Sean Scanlon says those who elected to receive their payments in a form of a check should expect them by mid-March.

"Hero Pay," or the Premium Pay program, is meant to provide a bonus of up to $1,000 to some essential workers who were employed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.