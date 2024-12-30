NBC CT Responds

Don't lose your cash: Spend FSA contributions before 2025

By Caitlin Burchill

If you’ve set aside money for a flexible spending account (FSA), an account balance typically expires at the end of the year.

In simpler terms: it’s use it or lose it.

>Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

An FSA is a pre-tax account designed to help with your medical expenses.

As 2025 nears and you have an FSA, go check your balance and understand your specific plan features with your employer.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

In some cases, you can carry over some cash to the next year, or you may have additional time to submit claims.

Once you understand your specific situation and know you have cash to spend, do so or you’ll lose it.

There are eligible expenses outside of medical copays, for example, where FSA money can be used for everyday products.

Local

Weather 2 hours ago

You have one last chance to see the Northern Lights in Connecticut this year

Naugatuck 3 hours ago

Man accused of stealing expensive gold coin at Naugatuck coin show

“There are a lot of times people may not know, especially for women, that menstrual products are now an eligible expense. Making sure that they know that they could go get their Tylenol or their Motrin,” Nicky Brown with HealthEquity said.

If you want to see a list of eligible FSA-approved products, a number of retail websites have a specific FSA-eligible tab like CVS, Walgreens, Walmart and Rite Aid.

You can also go to the FSA store website.

The government also has a site breaking down eligible items. Click here to check it out.

This article tagged under:

NBC CT Responds
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us