Exclusive: B-17 crash survivor fundraising for youth burn victims

It’s been almost four years since a World War II-era plane crashed not long after taking off from Bradley International Airport on Oct. 2, 2019.

Seven people were killed in the crash. Six passengers survived the impact, including J.T. Huber, of West Simsbury.

In his first interview since the crash, Huber spoke to NBC Connecticut exclusively about how he’s driven to help others since that tragedy.

“As children grow, they continuously have to get more skin grafts. Personal experience, [it’s] not fun at all, hurts a lot, and it really chokes me up thinking about it, about kids who have to go back in [for the surgery],” said Huber.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Huber has had his share of skin grafts. The history buff’s anticipated trip on a B-17 changed his life in an instant.

“We had to rip off my clothes while they were on fire,” he said.

He was left with lots of broken bones and almost half of his body with second and third-degree burns.

“You know, there were times I didn’t think I was going to make it. It was pretty bad. I look at it as, I’m alive. I’m shockingly up and walking,” he explained.

He knows he’s lucky to be alive.

“Oh absolutely,” he said. “The person next to me in the crash did not make it. I mean it was that close.”

Almost four years later, he’s focused on helping kids who are burn survivors like him.

On Aug. 5, he and other firefighters will be walking around “Brewstock” at Simsbury Meadows to raise money to fund the Arthur C. Luf Children’s Burn Camp.

The camp pays for burn survivors who are between the ages of eight and 18 from all over the country to come to Connecticut to enjoy a week of activities and just be a kid.

“They said it was the best week of their life. Really bright spot. It really sets them in the right direction of, you know, life goes on, bad things happen, but look forward,” said Huber.

Brewstock will feature eight local breweries and music from Living Color’s Doug Wimbish and local bands, too, like Organized Chaos.

Just a couple weeks after the 2019 crash, NBC Connecticut was there when Organized Chaos held a fundraiser to help Huber and his family with out-of-pocket costs while he recovered at the burn center in Bridgeport and later as he built his body back to get back to work and back to volunteer firefighting, too.

“I actually asked to go back to work early. I was bored. Tired of watching daytime television,” laughed Huber.

Huber is thankful for community members who supported him then and now, his amazing wife and his two young kids.

And he hopes to be an example to them and others to not focus on the bad, but the good.

“I look forward to spending time with the family, spending time with the firefighters, and what I’m really trying to do is take my story and now I’m really embracing it and raising money for these children to really help them,” he said.

NBC Connecticut Responds Consumer Reporter Caitlin Burchill is helping emcee Brewstock.

Tickets to Brewstock will get you in the door to listen to great music and taste local beers.

Tickets purchased in advance are $35 (plus fees) which comes with beer sampling at the event, $25 (plus fees) for entry only and $10 (plus fees) for kids 12 and under.

Inside the event, firefighters will be collecting money through the Connecticut Firefighters Charitable Foundation, which will go towards the burn camp.

If you can't make the event, you can still donate here.