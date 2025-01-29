Getting calls that you have a pending loan application? You're not alone

Lots of folks are getting calls that they have a pending loan application.

But in most cases, they never applied for a loan recently.

The Better Business Bureau says it has received 500 reports of these aggressive calls targeting consumers since November.

The husband of NBC CT Responds Consumer Reporter Caitlin Burchill says he has received seven of these voicemails in two weeks, and he picked up a call too.

Most of the callers he heard from said they wanted to finish up his loan application.

Another said they had a time-sensitive loan offer.

The problem is, he hasn’t applied for a loan.

The Better Business Bureau says most of them come from someone named Jessica.

And wouldn’t you know, some of the voicemails Burchill’s husband received are from a "Jessica," too.

The Better Business Bureau says there is no loan, rather the caller wants to collect sensitive information from you like your Social Security or bank account details.

The Federal Trade Commission says it’s a tactic that some dishonest companies are using to offer loans once they get you on the phone.

Whatever the case, don’t share personal information with an unsolicited caller.

Avoid calling these unknown numbers back.

Don’t follow any prompt to press a number to unsubscribe from future calls.

The FTC says doing so just lets a dishonest company know your number is connected to a human.

Register for the National Do Not Call Registry.

But even the FTC says that doesn’t stop calls from all shady companies or scammers.

The agency suggests blocking unwanted calls.

It says you can use a call-blocking app too.

The FTC shares tips to do so here.

Connecticut's Office of the Attorney General has these tips for consumers.