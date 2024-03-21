‘Hardship' electric customers can now switch to cheaper third-party suppliers

A Moosup woman’s electric bill is going to be a lot cheaper after she reached out to NBC CT Responds for help, and her story may help you save some money too.

A new state law now allows certain electric customers to switch to a cheaper electric supply rate.

These were customers that were banned from doing so just a couple of months ago.

As the weather got colder this winter, Mary-Beth Hall wanted to make sure her Moosup home stayed warm but didn’t make too much of a dent in her wallet.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“I’m fortunate enough to be able to pay my electric, but I would love a lower electric bill. People are on fixed incomes, people with disabilities are on fixed incomes and electric was so high,” she said.

Hall, who is an Eversource customer, went online to switch to a cheaper, third-party electric supplier at the end of 2023.

But she soon got a letter saying she couldn’t switch.

Her account was blocked because her household is on Eversource’s medical hardship list.

She called the electric company.

“So I said to them, ‘Because I have a disability, an illness because I have a disability and need these items, I can’t switch?’ I said, ‘That’s discrimination because you can’t stop somebody from switching.’”

Folks on a medical hardship list get a note from their physician to ensure they’re protected by law from a service shut-off.

There’s also a hardship list for people struggling financially.

“We use oxygen in the house and CPAP equipment. With loss of power, they don’t work obviously, so we wanted to be put on a priority list,” said Hall, who also takes care of a 90-year-old loved one who relies on oxygen.

In 2020, the Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) ordered Eversource and United Illuminating to switch all hardship customers, like Hall, to standard service, after a survey showed the customers were paying more with third-party suppliers.

But fast forward to January 2023.

With the war in Ukraine and other impacts, standard service prices skyrocketed, so that restriction has since been reversed.

As of January 1, 2024, a law has gone into effect allowing all hardship customers to enroll with third-party suppliers as long as the rates are cheaper than the standard service rates.

It wasn’t until Hall reached out to NBC CT Responds that she says she learned she was now able to make a switch.

Eversource tells NBC CT Responds that in the fall, the company began letting customers know about the change in news releases, media messages, and interviews.

A spokesperson also says the company removed messaging from its website, emails, and letters about the previous hardship requirement.

“All of these people that were denied previously to switching now can switch. They didn’t send us a letter or anything,” said Hall.

While we were at Hall’s home, she received an update that her 2024 application to switch to a third-party supplier was authorized.

“The supplier that I’m switching to said it’s a 30% difference. 30% percent. So hopefully I’m going to see that 30%,” said Hall of her potential future savings, as she crossed her fingers.

She hopes sharing her story alerts others in a situation like hers that they could save a buck or two.

“Hopefully this will be, you know, a help, a help or an awareness that people can now switch to the lower energy supplier in Connecticut,” she said.

So how can you switch to a cheaper supplier?

While the hardship status doesn’t apply to everyone, Hall’s story is a reminder to all Eversource and United Illuminating customers to check their suppliers to get the best rate for their household.

To do that, go to https://energizect.com.

Click on “Rate Board” in the upper right corner.

Then click “Compare Energy Supplier Rates” or “View Rate Board.”

A pop-up will ask you if you are an Eversource or United Illuminated business or residential customer (click which type of customer you are).

It’s important you click on the correct option to get the rates that are eligible to you.

Now you’ll see your standard service rate and then the offers listed from lowest price to most costly.

Compare prices and see what best suits you.

As you investigate offers, PURA reminds customers that even if you choose a contract with a third-party electric supplier that has a specified timeframe the company is not allowed to charge a cancellation or termination fee for a residential customer.

This means residential customers can change their electric supplier often to continue to get the best price, but NBC CT Responds reminds consumers that it does take some time to transfer to another supplier based on your next meter read date.

Click “Enroll Now” when you decide the best option for you. It will bring you to the third-party supplier’s website.

There you’ll have to enroll and provide them with some of your electric account information that is listed on your latest bill.

Click here to view a PURA video that shows the process of switching energy suppliers.