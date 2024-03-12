IRS warns consumers to watch out for scammers during tax season

We’re in the heart of tax filing season and scammers are taking advantage of this.

NBC CT Responds consumer reporter Caitlin Burchill sat down with the top cop of our local IRS field office to share his warnings.

Harry Chavis is the special agent in charge of the IRS Criminal Investigation Boston field office.

If you’re preparing to file your tax returns, he said to watch out for scammers trying to trick you into clicking links in an email or text message, or folks reaching out to you on social media.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“If it’s an unsolicited communication coming to you, it’s worth pausing and verifying if that’s accurate,” Chavis said.

He also said to watch out for unscrupulous tax preparers, who target taxpayers, claiming that they can get you bigger or better returns, only to file a fraudulent return that you aren’t entitled to have.

Chavis reminds consumers that even if you hire a preparer, you are responsible for what is filed with the feds. So do your research and find someone reputable.

“You want to look for a preparer who is willing to place their preparer tax identification number or 'PTIN,' as we call it, on the tax return and sign it as the return preparer. In addition to that, you want to make sure you never sign a blank tax return,” Chavis said.

Always review your return with your preparer, and get a copy of your return.

Make sure if you’re getting a refund, the money will go back to your bank.

Chavis said to beware of demands, too.

He said the IRS will never ask you to pay your tax debt with a gift card. This is something he and other investigators are hearing about.

In most cases, he said if the IRS needs to settle with you, it will reach out by correspondence first.