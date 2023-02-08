NBC CT Responds Scores Refund for Bloomfield Couple

The countdown to Super Bowl Sunday is on.

But for a Bloomfield couple, this football season hasn’t been one to cheer about, and it’s not just because their favorite team didn’t make it to the championship.

Beverly Murphy has been out hundreds of dollars for NFL pre-season Patriots’ tickets she says she never received.

While she isn’t much of a fan, her now husband John Lemon is a super fan.

“You can see Patriots’ stuff all throughout the house,” he said, pointing around their living room.

“It’s like ‘Get on board. Get on board with this or else,’” said Murphy, laughing.

The couple tied the knot this Christmas.

Before they kicked off their future together, Murphy wanted to score some points and send Lemon and a friend to a Patriots pre-season game.

In May, she bought the two tickets from Vivid Seats for about $732.

As Patriots’ fans know all too well, New England’s season has come and gone, and Murphy says she still hadn’t received the tickets.

“The game was in August and I’m going, ‘Where are my tickets? I haven’t gotten them.’ I’m exhausted I don’t know what to do,” she said.

Murphy said every time she attempted to open the virtual tickets, even with the help of a customer service representative, there was a flag on field: an unknown error online.

“I must have talked to eight different people over a period of months from May, June, July, August…” she describes, adding, “Paying for something that you don’t get. That’s just ridiculous.”

“And everything is so sky-high right now. Nobody has money to just say okay that’s fine,” said Lemon.

So, Murphy quarterbacked a handoff, reaching out to her credit card company hoping they would help dispute the charge.

She tells us, she was thinking, “They’ll handle it. They’ve got lawyers, they’ve got investigators. I don’t have to worry.”

But come December, the bank told her the ticket company wasn’t willing to credit her account.

After seeing NBC CT Responds ads, Murphy reached out to us.

“NBC I contacted December 9th and by January 19th it was done. I had my money where I had been fighting since May,” she said.

NBC CT Responds got her over the goal line.

The cash was back in her account after we sent just a couple of emails.

Vivid Seats tells us in part that it, “is committed to providing the industry's best ticket purchase experience” and has provided Murphy with a courtesy refund.

The company said her tickets “were successfully transferred” and should have been accessible to Murphy.

Vivid Seats said its, “customer service team was in contact with this customer multiple times, in advance of the event date, to confirm that the transfer link was accessible and help trouble-shoot with the additional emails provided.”

Murphy says the customer service members were so nice, but again, she couldn’t retrieve the tickets.

So while the newlyweds disagree with the company, they have something to cheer about this Super Bowl weekend, even though Lemon’s Patriots won’t be taking the field.

“I’m a happy camper. I got my money back,” said Murphy, clapping.

Adding, “I want to thank you and NBC, so if anyone out there has a problem, NBC is the person that can help or that station that can help.”

Regardless your favorite football team, NBC CT Responds always has your back.

