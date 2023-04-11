Time Is Ticking to Get At-Home COVID-19 Tests at No Cost

The president’s emergency pandemic declaration ends May 11, more than three years after the start of COVID-19.

It means the end of certain programs like the mandate that private insurance companies and Medicare pay for over the counter COVID-19 tests.

Many folks may be receiving notifications from their local pharmacies reminding them of this deadline.

Covered consumers can get eight at-home COVID-19 tests every 30 days without a prescription at no out-of-pocket cost. The tests are typically available through an online or local pharmacy.

Again, that is until May 11.

Liany Arroyo, Hartford’s director of Health and Human Service, says paired with vaccines, tests are still a good strategy as we learn to live with the virus.

“Having them readily available is not a bad thing. I mean, you don't need to hoard them, you don't need to have 10 boxes, you probably, you might not use that many, you probably won't. But having a couple boxes for those times when you are not sure what you might have, and you know, you're going to be someone go see someone that may be at high risk, it's really important,” Arroyo said.

Public health officials do encourage you to stay home if you aren't feeling well.

If you do go to the store to buy at-home tests and the pharmacy is closed, you can get reimbursed through your insurance company up until May 11 by keeping your receipt and submitting the documentation through your insurance company's proper channels.

Each test costs around $10 or more out of pocket.

If you already have at-home COVID-19 tests, check the expiration date. If the date has come and gone, they could still be usable.

Many rapid antigen test kits' expiration dates have been extended. You can check your tests here.

Not insured? Or miss this May 11 deadline?

The government continues to give out free tests while supplies last. Each household is eligible for one shipment of four tests. You can check if you’re eligible here.