Traveling to or through the UK? There's a new form you need to fill out

By Caitlin Burchill

If you’re traveling to the United Kingdom next year, there’s a new form Americans must fill out.

You’ll need an electronic travel authorization (ETA) from the UK government beginning Jan. 8.

This will be electronically linked to your passport and is valid for two years, or until your passport expires.

The UK says this will enhance their security.

It costs 10 British pounds, and you can apply on the UK government’s website.

Even if you’re on a connecting flight through the UK, you’ll need an ETA.

