Vehicle thefts increased more than 30% in CT from 2022 to 2023: report

It was another record-breaking year for vehicle thefts in the United States in 2023.

Connecticut continues to be a hot spot for these crimes, according to a new report.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) reports that last year more than 1-million vehicles were reported stolen nationwide.

To be exact, NICB says there was about a 1% increase in vehicle thefts from 1,008,756 in 2022 to 1,020,729 in 2023.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The new report released by NICB says there was a 33% rise in these thefts in Connecticut, behind just Washington D.C. and Maryland which saw a more than 60% increase since 2022.

NICB is a not-for-profit that describes itself as dedicated to identifying, investigating, preventing, and deterring insurance fraud and crime.

To protect your car, the NICB recommends people park in well-lit areas, lock your car, keep valuables out of sight, and don’t leave your keys in your vehicle.

You can read more about NICB's study here.