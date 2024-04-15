NBC CT Responds

Vehicle thefts increased more than 30% in CT from 2022 to 2023: report

By Caitlin Burchill

NBC10 Boston

It was another record-breaking year for vehicle thefts in the United States in 2023.

Connecticut continues to be a hot spot for these crimes, according to a new report.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) reports that last year more than 1-million vehicles were reported stolen nationwide.

To be exact, NICB says there was about a 1% increase in vehicle thefts from 1,008,756 in 2022 to 1,020,729 in 2023.

The new report released by NICB says there was a 33% rise in these thefts in Connecticut, behind just Washington D.C. and Maryland which saw a more than 60% increase since 2022.

NICB is a not-for-profit that describes itself as dedicated to identifying, investigating, preventing, and deterring insurance fraud and crime.

To protect your car, the NICB recommends people park in well-lit areas, lock your car, keep valuables out of sight, and don’t leave your keys in your vehicle.

You can read more about NICB's study here.

