Biden has ‘mild' Covid symptoms, no fever, White House doctor says

By Kevin Breuninger,CNBC

Tom Brenner | Reuters
  • President Joe Biden is still dealing with "mild upper respiratory symptoms" one day after testing positive for Covid-19, the White House physician said.
  • Biden, 81, does not have a fever and his vital signs are normal, said Dr. Kevin O'Connor.
  • The update came as pressure mounts from Democrats who are urging Biden to withdraw from the presidential race over concerns about his fitness for office.

President Joe Biden is still dealing with "mild upper respiratory symptoms" one day after testing positive for Covid-19, White House physician Kevin O'Connor said Thursday.

"He does not have a fever and his vital signs remain normal," O'Connor said in a statement, noting that Biden is receiving the antiviral medicine Paxlovid.

The president "will continue to conduct the business of the American people," the doctor's statement said.

The update on the 81-year-old incumbent's health comes as pressure mounts from his fellow Democrats who are urging him to withdraw from the presidential race over concerns about his fitness for office.

Biden has steadfastly refused to step aside, saying he is the most qualified candidate to beat Republican nominee Donald Trump despite his dismal performance in last month's presidential debate.

But in an interview with BET conducted Tuesday, Biden said that he might reconsider his decision if a "medical condition" emerged.

Biden tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, causing him to scrap a planned speech in Las Vegas and return to his home in Delaware. The cancellation came as the Republican National Convention rolled on in Milwaukee, where Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, are poised to officially become the GOP presidential ticket.

