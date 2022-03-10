Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Burger King Halts Corporate Support for Its 800-Plus Franchised Locations in Russia

By Amelia Lucas, CNBC

Mikhail Svetlov | Getty Images
  • Burger King announced Thursday it has halted corporate support for its 800-plus franchised restaurants in Russia.
  • The Restaurant Brands International chain said it will refuse approvals for any investment or expansion.
  • Burger King's announcement comes after several other U.S. fast-food chains — including rival McDonald's — suspended business in Russia.

Burger King announced Thursday it has halted corporate support for its 800-plus franchised restaurants in Russia.

The Restaurant Brands International chain said it will refuse approvals for any investment or expansion. The suspension also includes pausing operations, marketing and its supply chain.

Burger King's announcement comes after a flurry of other U.S. fast-food chains — including its rival McDonald's — suspended their corporate support to their Russian locations earlier this week as Putin's forces continued attacks on Ukraine.

McDonald's has the largest exposure to Russia since the majority of its restaurants there are owned by the company. CFO Kevin Ozan said Wednesday that the company is currently estimating that temporarily shuttering its Russian locations and pausing operations will cost it $50 million per month.

Other U.S. restaurant companies won't be as hurt by their symbolic step backs. Restaurant Brands, for example, receives less than 1% of its total revenue from Russia, according to Factset. Starbucks, Yum Brands and Papa John's have all announced plans to pause Russian operations, but most of those chains' locations in the country are run by local franchisees.

Restaurant Brands had previously committed to redirect any profits from Russian franchised locations to humanitarian aid for Ukrainian refugees.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Money Report

politics 9 mins ago

Russia Invasion Has Killed at Least 549 Civilians in Ukraine, 41 of Them Children, But United Nations Believes Real Toll Is Higher

United States 9 mins ago

There Is ‘Nowhere to Hide' for Consumers as Inflation Hits Food, Gas, Housing

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

BusinessBusiness NewsBreaking News: BusinessRussiaretail
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us