Cramer's Lightning Round: Bank of America is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Biogen: "I'm not really impressed with what they're doing."

Kratos: "...Let's keep it at the size that you have it, because that's, that's had a very, very nice move, and I don't want to come in on top of it."

Micron: "I like Micron, and I like Sanjay Mehrotra [buy, buy, buy!]."

Bank of America: "[buy, buy, buy!]."

Fidelis Insurance Holdings: "Not a favorite."

JFrog: "...I would be a seller of almost all the enterprise software companies here."

Chevron: "[buy, buy, buy!]"

