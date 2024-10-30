Money Report

Elon Musk ordered to attend $1 million voter lottery suit hearing in Philadelphia court

Elon Musk and America PAC are backing Donald Trump, the Republican nominee.

By Dan Mangan,CNBC

Elon Musk wears a black “Make America Great Again” cap while attending a campaign rally with Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump at the Butler Farm Show fairgrounds in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 5, 2024.
Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images
  • Elon Musk must attend an emergency court hearing in Philadelphia on Thursday to address a bid by the city's top prosecutor to stop the Tesla CEO and his political action committee from continuing to award $1 million prizes to registered voters in the swing state of Pennsylvania.
  • Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner revealed his lawsuit against Musk and the America PAC "triggered an avalanche of [social media] posts from Musk's followers," many of whom "made antisemitic attacks on Krasner."

Elon Musk must attend an emergency court hearing in Philadelphia on Thursday to address a bid by the city's top prosecutor to stop the Tesla CEO and his political action committee from continuing to award $1 million prizes to registered voters in the swing state of Pennsylvania, a judge ordered Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner revealed in a new court filing that his lawsuit against Musk and the America PAC had "triggered an avalanche of [social media] posts from Musk's followers," many of whom "made antisemitic attacks on Krasner."

Krasner sued Musk and that PAC on Monday, accusing them of operating an illegal lottery and of trying to influence voters in the presidential election between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

Musk and America PAC are backing Trump, the Republican nominee.

Musk did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

- Additional reporting by CNBC's Lora Kolodny

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

