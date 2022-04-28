Elon Musk Sold Around $4 Billion Worth of Tesla Shares

Elon Musk sold roughly $4 billion worth of Tesla shares, according to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In a flurry of trades executed Tuesday and Wednesday, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO offloaded about 4.4 million shares of his electric vehicle company.

The bulk of the CEO's sales were made on Tuesday, the filings showed. Tesla shares fell 12% that day, but edged higher on Wednesday by less than one percentage point.

As the filings became public Thursday evening, Musk wrote on Twitter, "No further TSLA sales planned after today." He made the remark in response to an account that heavily promotes Tesla stock, products and Musk on the social network.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.