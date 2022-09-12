Emmys 2022: ‘Ted Lasso,' ‘Succession' and ‘Squid Game' Compete for Top Awards

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards.

Can the Roy family win yet another high-stakes competition with brutal rivals? Will Ted Lasso and UFC Richmond win more titles?

HBO's "Succession" and AppleTV+'s "Ted Lasso" were among the most nominated titles for 74th annual Emmy Awards, but they face steep competition from shows like "Squid Game," "Severance," "Abbott Elementary" and "Hacks."

"Saturday Night Live" cast member Kenan Thompson is set to host the ceremony which will take place Monday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and streamed live on Peacock from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

While the ceremony typically airs on Sunday, NBC also has broadcast rights to National Football League games on Sunday nights, so it has opted to showcase the award winners on Monday.

There are 50 first-time performer nominees on this year's ballot including Jennifer Coolidge ("White Lotus"), Elle Fanning ("The Great"), Andrew Garfield ("Under the Banner of Heaven") and Jung Ho-yeon ("Squid Game").

"Succession" earned 25 nominations, the most of any series, while "Ted Lasso" and HBO's "The White Lotus" each garnered 20 nominations. Following close behind were HBO Max's "Hacks" and Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building" — each with 17 nominations — and HBO's "Euphoria," which nabbed 16.

The Television Academy did not break out awards by network this year. Last year, there was some mild controversy about how nominations were tallied, as many networks also have streaming services. While it seemed suitable to lump network shows and streaming shows from the same company together, some in the industry felt they should be considered separate distributors.

Potential records at the 74th Emmy Awards — Comedy

There are also a number of records that could be broken by those nominated for comedy awards Monday night.

Selena Gomez could be come the first Latina producer to ever win for Outstanding Comedy Series for "Only Murders in the Building." She is only the second Latina to ever be nominated in this category after Selma Hayek's nod for co-producing "Ugly Betty" in 2007.

If either Quinta Brunson ("Abbott Elementary") or Issa Rae ("Insecure") win Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, they would become the second Black woman in history to win in the category. This would come more than 40 years after Isabel Sanford won in 1981 for "The Jeffersons."

Both Brunson and Rae also co-created the shows they star on and would become the first Black woman to win for a show they co-created and co-wrote.

In the Outstanding Lead Actor category Oscar Isaac would be the first actor of Guatemalan descent to win the prize and Himesh Patel would be the first actor of Gujarati descent to win.

In the supporting actress category, Janelle James ("Abbott Elementary"), Sheryl Lee Ralph ("Abbott Elementary") or Sarah Niles ("Ted Lasso") would become only the second Black woman in history to win in this category. Jackee Harry took home the prize 34 years ago for "227" in 1987.

Bowen Yang could become the first Chinese-American actor to win Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his work on "Saturday Night Live." However, if Toheeb Jimoh ("Ted Lasso") or Tyler James Williams ("Abbott Elementary") win, they would be the second Black actor to win following Robert Guillame, who won for "Soap" in 1979.

Nick Mohammed ("Ted Lasso") could also break a record for this category. His win would mark the first time an actor of Trinidadian descent won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

If Hiro Murai wins in the directing category on Monday for his work on "Atlanta," he would be the first Japanese American to earn the prize.

– Sarah Whitten

Potential records at the 74th Emmy Awards — Drama

There are a number of records that could be broken during this year's Emmy Award ceremony across multiple categories and genres.

Here are the records tied to the drama category:

"Squid Game" could become the first non-English drama to win Outstanding Drama Series. Additionally, Lee Jung-jae could become the first South Korean actor to win Outstanding Lead Actor in Drama Series. He would also be the first actor of Asian descent to win the award.

Similarly, Park Hae-soo or O Yeong-su from "Squid Game" could become the first South Korean actors to win the best supporting actor prize. Jung Ho-yeon would also be the first South Korean actress to win in the best supporting actress category.

Hwang Dong-hyuk could also become the first South Korean to win for Outstanding Writing and Directing for a Drama Series.

If Cathy Yan wins the award for best directing for her work on "Succession," she would be the first Chinese-American to win the category.

Zendaya could be the youngest producer to ever win Outstanding Drama Series for "Euphoria" and if she wins the Outstanding Leading Actress prize again, she would be the youngest person to ever win the category two times.

Melanie Lynskey could be the first New Zealand actress to win Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her work on "Yellowjackets," but if the prize goes to Sandra Oh from "Killing Eve," she would be the first actress of Asian descent to win the award.

If Sarah Snook takes the win for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for "Succession," she would be the first Australian actress to earn the award.

– Sarah Whitten

Kenan Thompson hosts Emmys as Hollywood looks to get back to business as usual

Long-time "Saturday Night Live" cast member Kenan Thompson will emcee Monday's 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

It is the first time since 2019 that the event has been hosted in this space, as the coronavirus forced previous producers to seek out alternative venues that could accommodate social distancing requirements.

Thompson will be looking to help boost Emmy ratings for the second consecutive year. The show plummeted to record low viewership in recent years, but saw a slight jump in 2021.

While the 2020 ceremony was a mostly virtual affair, and last year's took place inside a large tent, producers are bringing back the dinner table seating in lieu of having nominees sit in theater-style seating like the Academy Awards.

– Sarah Whitten

Is this the year of AppleTV+?

AppleTV+'s historic Oscar win for Best Picture was overshadowed by an altercation between actor Will Smith and comedian Chris Rock in March, but big wins at Monday's Emmys could cement the service as one of the most reputable content providers in the streaming space.

The streamer, which has been around for less than three years, has earned 52 total Emmy nominations across 13 different titles in 2022. HBO and HBO Max notched 140 nominations combined and Netflix received 104.

Apple TV+'s breakout hit "Ted Lasso" is up again for Outstanding Comedy Series, while its new show "Severance" is on the ballot for Outstanding Drama Series. Competition in both categories is steep, in part because of new entrants like Netflix's "Squid Game," Showtime's "Yellowjackets" and ABC's "Abbot Elementary." This is also the last year of eligibility for AMC's "Better Call Saul" and Netflix's "Ozark."

Earlier this year, Apple TV+ won the Best Picture award at the Oscars for "CODA," marking the first time a streaming platform got the top prize. Troy Kotsur, who starred in the film, also became the first deaf man to win an Oscar for acting.

– Sarah Whitten

How to watch the 2021 Emmy Awards without cable

The 74rd Emmy Awards are set to kick off Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

For those that wish to tune into the annual awards show, but don't have cable, there are plenty of options.

The ceremony will be available to stream on:

Peacock

Hulu with Live TV

YouTube TV

Sling TV

Fubo TV

DirecTV Stream

– Sarah Whitten