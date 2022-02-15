Money Report

Riflemaker Remington Agrees to Settle With Families of Sandy Hook Mass Shooting Victims

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

Enid Alvarez | NY Daily News | Getty Images
  • The families of some of the adults and children killed in the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School reached a settlement with gun manufacturer Remington.
  • The details of the settlement were not immediately clear. The plaintiffs were expected to hold a news conference later Tuesday morning.

The families of some of the adults and children killed in the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School reached a settlement Tuesday with Remington, the manufacturer of the AR-15 rifle used in the massacre.

The details of the settlement were not immediately clear. The families were expected to hold a news conference later Tuesday morning.

This is developing news. Please check back for updates.

