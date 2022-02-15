Riflemaker Remington Agrees to Settle With Families of Sandy Hook Mass Shooting Victims

The families of some of the adults and children killed in the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School reached a settlement with gun manufacturer Remington.

The families of some of the adults and children killed in the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School reached a settlement Tuesday with Remington, the manufacturer of the AR-15 rifle used in the massacre.

The details of the settlement were not immediately clear. The families were expected to hold a news conference later Tuesday morning.

