Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Southwest, American raise sales outlooks, shares jump

By Leslie Josephs,CNBC

A Southwest Airlines plane takes off from Hollywood Burbank Airport on July 25, 2024 in Burbank, California. 
Mario Tama | Getty Images
  • American and Southwest expect they will see better-than-expected results in the fourth quarter, sending shares higher.
  • Southwest also said it expects to seal a sale-leaseback deal early next year.

Southwest Airlines and American Airlines raised their fourth-quarter forecasts on Thursday, citing strong demand and higher fares, sending shares in the carriers higher.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Southwest said fourth-quarter unit revenue will likely rise between 5.5% and 7% from last year, up from a previous forecast of an increase of no more than 5.5%. The airline said its network changes aimed at culling unprofitable flights are paying off and that demand into next year appears solid.

"The Company is encouraged by recent revenue trends and forward bookings, including fourth quarter holiday travel, and currently expects strong revenue trends and tactical initiative performance to carry into 2025," it said in a securities filing.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Southwest also said it would also complete its first sale-leaseback of aircraft in the first quarter.

American Airlines said it expects unit revenue in the last three months of the year to be on par to up as much as 1% over the same period of 2023, compared with an earlier estimate for unit revenue to be down as much as 3% from last year. American also raised its adjusted earnings estimate to 55 cents to 75 cents, up from 25 cents to 50 cents a share.

Money Report

news 10 mins ago

Waymo to expand to Miami, aims to launch robotaxi service there in 2026

news 20 mins ago

The road to $100,000 — What's behind bitcoin's storied 2024 run

American also said Thursday that it has picked Citi as its sole credit-card provider, dropping Barclays, in a long-awaited deal.

A day earlier, JetBlue Airways raised its revenue forecast for the quarter and told staff it would further cut unprofitable routes and make tweaks to its summer 2025 Europe schedule later this week.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us