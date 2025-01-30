S&P 500 futures are little changed as investors parse Apple earnings, await inflation data: Live updates

S&P 500 futures are near flat Thursday night as investors analyzed earnings reports from Apple and other well-known companies ahead of the release of a closely followed inflation report.

Futures tied to the broad index ticked higher by 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.3%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures added 53 points, or 0.1%.

Investor honed in on Apple, whose shares slid more than 1% in extended trading. While the megacap company exceeded expectations of analysts polled by LSEG on both lines for its fiscal first quarter, it reported disappointing sales tied to the iPhone — a key focus area for traders and analysts.

"It's kind of what people were afraid of," said Jay Hatfield, chief executive of Infrastructure Capital Advisors, of Apple's performance. "But because it's been so well forecast by the analyst community … the stock price is a little bit weak, but not that weak."

On the other hand, shares of Intel and KLA rose more than 3% and 4%, respectively, on the back of stronger-than-forecast earnings. Beyond tech, Deckers Outdoor shares plunged more than 16% as full-year revenue guidance came in slightly short of Wall Street estimates.

Thursday night's action follows a winning — but volatile — trading session for the three major indexes. Technology has been a major focus of investors this week given Monday's big sell-off sparked by developments out of China's DeepSeek artificial intelligence startup and earnings reports from key players over recent days.

Despite those advances, only the Dow is on track to finish the week higher. While the blue-chip index has risen about 1%, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are poised to finish down by 0.5% and 1.4%, respectively.

Friday also marks the last day of what has been a rocky January for traders. Nevertheless, the three major averages are on pace for monthly gains, with the S&P 500 up 3.2% and the Nasdaq Composite on pace for a 1.9% advance. The Dow outperformed in the period, on track for a 5.5% jump.

Investors will focus Friday on December data for the personal consumption expenditures price index, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge. They'll also monitor economic releases focused on employment costs and personal income.

Earnings season also continues, with Chevron and Exxon Mobil expected to post results before the bell on Friday. With just over 30% of S&P 500-listed firms done reporting earnings this quarter, about 77% have surpassed analyst expectations, according to FactSet.

— Alex Harring