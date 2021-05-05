Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Economy

Stock Futures Rise After the Dow Closed at a Record

By Pippa Stevens, CNBC

Source: NYSE

U.S. stock index futures rose early Thursday, after the Dow closed at a record.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 90 points. S&P 500 futures advanced 0.26%, while Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.36%.

Money Report

coronavirus 21 mins ago

India Reports Over 412,000 New Covid Cases as Court Demands Plan to Tackle Oxygen Shortage in Delhi

2 hours ago

European Markets Mostly Higher With Earnings, Bank of England, Elections in Focus

During the session, the Dow gained 97 points to end at a new closing all-time high. The 30-stock benchmark index also set a new intraday record after rising nearly 200 points at one point.

The S&P 500 inched 0.1% higher, while the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.4% for its fourth straight negative session and longest daily losing streak since October. The tech heavy index and S&P 500 are each lower for the week. The Dow is on track to break a two-week losing streak.

Netflix, Amazon and Facebook were among the tech names that declined on Wednesday, each falling more than 1%.

"Technology sector earnings momentum relative to the broader market peaked in late May of 2020," said Keith Lerner, chief market strategist at Truist. "Given that we expect the economy to grow well above trend this year and next, value stands to benefit. Indeed, when looking at the value indices, they are dominated by financials and tend to have greater exposure to economically-sensitive sectors that are more leveraged to an economic recovery."

The Russell 1000 Value index has gained 16% this year, while the Russell 1000 Growth index has advanced 5%.

On the data front, initial jobless claims will be released on Thursday. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones are expecting a print of 527,000. The data comes one day before April's jobs report is released on Friday.

"Job growth has been strong and increasing for the past three months. April's employment numbers are expected to show another significant gain, as layoffs were down by one-sixth during the month," noted Brad McMillan, chief investment officer for Commonwealth Financial Network.

However, he added that concerns still remain in the market. For one, federal stimulus packages have boosted growth, and at some point the economy will have to return to organic growth.

The busiest week of earnings is now in the rearview mirror, but a number of companies have yet to provide their quarterly updates.

Anheuser-Busch InBev, Regeneron, ViacomCBS and Kellogg are among the names on deck prior to the opening bell. Dropbox, Expedia, Roku, Beyond Meat, Shake Shack and Square will report after the market closes.

Become a smarter investor with CNBC Pro
Get stock picks, analyst calls, exclusive interviews and access to CNBC TV. 
Sign up to start a free trial today

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

EconomyDow Jones Industrial Average
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us