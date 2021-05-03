Money Report

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After the Bell: Under Armour, Mosaic, XPO Logistics & More

By Pippa Stevens, CNBC

Joe Raedle | Getty Images

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell on Monday:

Mosaic — Shares of the fertilizer maker dipped more than 3% in extended trading after the company's first-quarter results were released. Mosaic earned 57 cents per share excluding items on $2.3 billion in revenue. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting the company to earn 54 cents per share on $2.26 billion in revenue.

XPO Logistics — XPO Logistics slid 1.8% despite the company beating top and bottom line estimates during the first quarter. The logistics solutions name earned $1.46 per share excluding items, compared to the expected 97-cent per share profit analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting. Revenue came in at $4.77 billion, ahead of the expected $4.33 billion.

Under Armour — Shares of the retailer briefly gained more than 1% after the company said it has entered into a settlement with the SEC over disclosure failures. Under Armour said in a statement that it has agreed to pay a civil monetary penalty of $9 million, in addition to other non-monetary settlement terms.

ZoomInfo Technologies — ZoomInfo Technologies climbed 1.9% on the back of the company's first-quarter earnings. The software-as-a-service company earned 13 cents per share for the period, excluding items, while posting revenue of $153.3 million. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting the company to earn 10 cents per share and report sales of $145.5 million.

SmileDirectClub — Shares of the teledentistry company dropped 6.9% after the firm said it experienced a systems outage last month due to a cybersecurity incident, which may have a "material impact" on its second-quarter results.

Domtar Corporation — Shares jumped 16% following a report from Bloomberg that Paper Excellence is exploring taking the company private. The report cites people familiar with the matter.

Disclosure: NBC Nightly News investigated SmileDirectClub's customer complaints in February. The company accused NBC Universal of publishing false information about the company and is seeking $2.85 billion for defamation.

—CNBC's Yun Li contributed reporting.

